TCTC Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 8,250 Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Fondren Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 235,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $2,242,037.33. Insiders have bought a total of 1,927,543 shares of company stock valued at $18,365,974 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 33,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,084. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

