TCTC Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 340 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,811 shares of company stock worth $12,655,917. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.53. 677,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,976. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

