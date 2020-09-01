TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,152. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $509,153.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,861.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

