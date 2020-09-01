TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Boosted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,095,000 after acquiring an additional 832,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after acquiring an additional 695,527 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $55,415,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $171.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.52. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $4,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,962.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $748,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

