T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.21. 738,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

