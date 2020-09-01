Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $223.04

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $223.04 and last traded at $223.04, with a volume of 2229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $2,041,636.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Insiders have sold 318,304 shares of company stock worth $66,582,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

