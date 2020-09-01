Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Financial Contrast

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Humanigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic -2,761.83% -38.34% -31.85% Humanigen N/A N/A -280.19%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Synlogic and Humanigen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 0 1 3 0 2.75 Humanigen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synlogic presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 559.09%. Given Synlogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Humanigen.

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humanigen has a beta of -1.59, suggesting that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Humanigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Synlogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Humanigen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synlogic and Humanigen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $2.22 million 33.86 -$51.37 million ($1.70) -1.29 Humanigen N/A N/A -$10.29 million N/A N/A

Humanigen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synlogic.

Summary

Synlogic beats Humanigen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat immuno-oncology solid tumors. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.à.r.l. to develop synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Ginkgo Bioworks to enable the discovery of new living medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML). Ifabotuzumab targets Ephrin type-A receptor 3 (EphA3), and is being explored as a potential treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other cancers, as well as for use in novel CAR-T construct and bispecific antibody platform. The company was formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Humanigen, Inc. in August 2017. Humanigen, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlingame, California.

