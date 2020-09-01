Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $179.13 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Swipe has a total market cap of $179.13 million and $142.70 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00022795 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.01660572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00194214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00175696 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00203751 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

