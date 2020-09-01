SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVMK traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 16888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $84,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $31,887.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,413 shares of company stock worth $10,420,099 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SVMK by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the second quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SVMK by 491.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

