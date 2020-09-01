SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SVMK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.89.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.53. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $25.69.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $107,568.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,413 shares of company stock worth $10,420,099 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,056,000 after purchasing an additional 526,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,074 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

