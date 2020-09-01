SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVMK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st.

SVMK stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. SVMK has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.53.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $31,887.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 453,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,099. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,056,000 after buying an additional 526,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after buying an additional 601,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 83.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 1,979,933 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after buying an additional 1,002,074 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

