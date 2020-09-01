Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) Insider Buys C$129,480.00 in Stock

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 99,600 shares of Supremex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$129,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,766,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,497,080.50.
The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 17th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 130,000 shares of Supremex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$162,110.00.
Supremex stock opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. Supremex Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.70.
About Supremex
Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.
