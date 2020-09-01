Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) Insider Buys C$129,480.00 in Stock

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 99,600 shares of Supremex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$129,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,766,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,497,080.50.

The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 130,000 shares of Supremex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$162,110.00.

Supremex stock opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. Supremex Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.70.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supremex Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

