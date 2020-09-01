Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 278.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,728 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $481,072,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,348,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $274,780,000 after buying an additional 773,572 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,851,000 after buying an additional 1,377,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 1.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1565 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.