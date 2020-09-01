Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 601 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.