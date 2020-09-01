StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 544,188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in StoneCo by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in StoneCo by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in StoneCo by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 19,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,885. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

