Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 15,513 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,197% compared to the typical volume of 361 put options.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $14.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 544,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,591. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $824.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

