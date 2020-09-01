Stifel Nicolaus Trims Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Target Price to $117.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

ALXN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.74.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $7.23 on Tuesday, hitting $114.22. 1,065,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,145. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $121.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

