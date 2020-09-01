State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of State Street by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.