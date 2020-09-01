Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Deutsche Bank

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $177.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $161.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.97. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.