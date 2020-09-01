Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

