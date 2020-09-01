Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

SLFPF opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

