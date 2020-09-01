Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spok has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $207.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.12.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,615.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,822 shares of company stock worth $310,509. 7.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Spok by 23.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Spok by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spok by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 432,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

