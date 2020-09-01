Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPOK stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Spok has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $207.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,515.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,822 shares of company stock valued at $310,509. Insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 432,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spok by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.