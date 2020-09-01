Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives $27.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2,445.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $387,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.