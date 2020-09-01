Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3,477.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

