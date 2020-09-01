Solana (SOL) Hits Market Cap of $148.07 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $4.56 or 0.00038325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $148.07 million and approximately $23.34 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00041389 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $709.54 or 0.05957728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00019480 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00036947 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,621,197 coins and its circulating supply is 32,441,149 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.