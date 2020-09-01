Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Snap-on by 85.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.78 and a 200 day moving average of $134.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

