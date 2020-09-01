Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

In related news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

