Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBGI. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $45.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

