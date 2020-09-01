Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,393,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,996,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,099,000 after buying an additional 185,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

NYSE SPG opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.