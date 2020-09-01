Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Raised to $10.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SVM. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM remained flat at $$8.66 during trading on Tuesday. 67,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,329. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

