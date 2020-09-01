Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Raised to $10.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SVM. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM remained flat at $$8.66 during trading on Tuesday. 67,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,329. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.
Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.