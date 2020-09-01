Sentient Coin Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $784,408.32 and approximately $11,888.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

