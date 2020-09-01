Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.045 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Sempra Energy has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of SRE opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock worth $864,068. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

