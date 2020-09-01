Scry.info (DDD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.75 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $918,212.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.01661197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00194218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00175315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00208371 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

