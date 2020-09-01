Science Applications International (SAIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 5.80-6.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.80-$6.10 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

