Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

