salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $4,051,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,568,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,237,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $4,059,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78.

On Friday, August 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $3,111,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total value of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $2,900,250.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $3,038,550.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total value of $2,961,150.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.81. 61,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,149,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $278.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $587,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

