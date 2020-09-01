RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.28 ($39.15).

FRA:RWE opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Monday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.39). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.60.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

