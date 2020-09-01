Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.45. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

NYSE RY opened at $76.12 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

