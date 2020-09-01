Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 95 Price Target

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 95 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 130 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 100 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 112 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 112.29.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.