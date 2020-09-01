Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,912.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.98. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $325.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 134.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $6,783,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $213,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

