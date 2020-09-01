Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKT. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

NYSE RKT opened at $28.00 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

