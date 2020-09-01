Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

NYSE:RKT opened at $28.00 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

