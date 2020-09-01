Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.58.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $29.96.

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.