Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of RKT opened at $28.00 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

