Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 410.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHI opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

