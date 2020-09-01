Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical volume of 70 call options.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,922. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $289,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Todd Foley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after buying an additional 1,448,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.