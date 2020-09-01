Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical volume of 70 call options.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,922. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after buying an additional 1,448,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.
