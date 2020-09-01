Reviewing Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) & Luby’s (OTCMKTS:LUB)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.01% 6.38% 0.79% Luby’s -18.18% -41.14% -18.38%

35.1% of Luby’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Luby’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Luby’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $467.55 million 0.20 $12.06 million N/A N/A Luby’s $323.47 million 0.11 -$15.23 million N/A N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Luby’s.

Risk and Volatility

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby’s has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meritage Hospitality Group and Luby’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats Luby’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc. provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of August 29, 2018, the company operated 146 restaurants; and 28 locations through Culinary Contract Services, as well as franchised 105 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

