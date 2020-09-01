Reviewing Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:SVC)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Hospitality Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 43.67% 12.00% 6.01% Hospitality Properties Trust -2.44% -1.86% -0.50%

91.1% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hospitality Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Life Storage pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hospitality Properties Trust pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Life Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hospitality Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Life Storage and Hospitality Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 5 6 0 2.55 Hospitality Properties Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Life Storage presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.33%. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Given Hospitality Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hospitality Properties Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 8.61 $258.70 million $5.62 18.76 Hospitality Properties Trust $2.32 billion 0.58 $259.75 million $3.78 2.17

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Life Storage. Hospitality Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Life Storage beats Hospitality Properties Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

