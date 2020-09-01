Reviewing Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) & Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A 217.18% 27.15% Facebook 31.29% 22.90% 17.56%

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Facebook’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 98.03 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Facebook $70.70 billion 11.81 $18.49 billion $6.43 45.60

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Volatility and Risk

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lianluo Smart and Facebook, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Facebook 1 4 42 1 2.90

Facebook has a consensus target price of $279.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Facebook’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Facebook is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Facebook shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Facebook beats Lianluo Smart on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.